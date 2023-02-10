Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: 1 injured after 3-car crash along Highway 501

Highway 501 crash Friday afternoon
Highway 501 crash Friday afternoon(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to hospital after a crash that shut down multiple lanes of traffic on Highway 501 Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the 3-car crash happened around 3:09 p.m. on Highway 501 near Conbraco Circle.

Multiple lanes were closed for some time, but have since reopened.

Conway Fire Department assisted on the call.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

