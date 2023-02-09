Suspect turns themselves in after fight between juveniles turns deadly in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fight between two juveniles turned deadly in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The Mullins Police Department said a “physical altercation” turned deadly in the area of Mayers Street.

Early Thursday, police said a suspect turned themselves in with a bond hearing scheduled for later in the afternoon.

