Suspect turns themselves in after fight between juveniles turns deadly in Mullins

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fight between two juveniles turned deadly in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The Mullins Police Department said a “physical altercation” turned deadly in the area of Mayers Street.

Early Thursday, police said a suspect turned themselves in with a bond hearing scheduled for later in the afternoon.

WMBF News has reached out to the Mullins Police Department for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

