Suspect in Loris September club shooting charged with attempted murder

Malik Crawford
Malik Crawford(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man wanted in connection with a shooting at a club in September is in custody, charged with attempted murder.

Horry County police said on September 4, officers were called to a Horry County hospital for two gunshot victims.

According to the report, the first victim told police he was just at a local club when he heard gunshots; however, did not see where the shots came from or who fired them. The victim said after things calmed he was driving the second victim to the hospital and noticed he was injured as well; with a bullet fragment in his left foot, the report states.

The second victim told officers that the suspect got into a fight with another patron at the club and was kicked out.

According to the report, the suspect returned with a gun and began shooting.

While officers spoke with the two victims, a third person was brought into the hospital with gunshot wounds from the same event.

According to the report, the third person had a gunshot wound to his abdomen and an injury to his head. Officers then spoke with the victim, who appeared to be the suspect the two victims described, who provided no information on the shooting to police.

Malik Crawford, 25, was taken into custody at 12:01 p.m. on Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder and assault and battery 3rd-degree in connection to the September shooting at the Loris club.

Crawford also had a warrant for an assault in Nichols on July 26, 2020, for allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a gun.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

