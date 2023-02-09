Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for leading police on a chase through the Grand Strand that reached 135 mph on Tuesday is in custody.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers in North Myrtle Beach responded to a vehicle “that had been traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street” and crashed into a lifeguard stand at Main Street and Ocean Blvd. and fled.

Responding officers said the crashed vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata with a stolen government tag, matched the BOLO alert for the high-speed chase put out by the Horry County Police Department on Monday.

The report states that the Hyundai had suffered “heavy damage due to the collision, including airbag deployment.”

According to the report, an employee at the Ocean Drive Resort told officers the driver of the Hyundai tried to get into the resort, saying he had just wrecked his car and needed to call 911. When the employee stepped away to call 911, the driver fled across the street where the officers were able to stop the suspect

North Myrtle Beach police took 21-year-old David Bordak, of Rockingham, VA, into custody.

The report states officers noticed Bordak’s pupils were dilated, his behavior was very erratic and he was “experiencing tremors consistent with narcotics use.”

After being taken to the North Myrtle Beach Jail, Bordak refused to provide breath and urine samples. He was transported to North Strand Hospital since the airbags had deployed in the vehicle.

Bordak was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday just before 2 a.m.

He is charged with driving/operating a vehicle on the beach, operating an uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle in violation of restrictions on a restricted license, resisting arrest, interference with an official in the performance of duty, threatening an official in the performance of duty, giving a false name and address, driving too fast for conditions, striking fixtures upon or adjacent to the highway, driving under the influence, use of license plate on a vehicle other than the vehicle for which plate was issued, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, financial transaction card theft, fugitive, and failure to stop for a blue light.

The report states Bordak had several confirmed and active warrants against him a the time of his arrest.

Detectives also found ID and credit/debit cards in the car that did not belong to Bordak. Those cards were found to have been stolen from a vehicle parked at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Myrtle Beach on Monday.

WMBF News obtained the incident report connected to the case, and it reveals the high-speed chase all started with a call about a suspicious vehicle.

A Horry County police officer was called Monday afternoon to the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Highway 9 because a car had been parked in a turn lane in front of the store for 20 minutes.

The officer arrived and found a white man sleeping in the car, according to the incident report.

“I then knocked on the window which startled the driver and he proceeded to put the car in drive and speed off towards Sea Mountain Hwy.,” according to the incident report.

The report shows there was a chase that reached 135 mph, and that the suspect passed oncoming traffic multiple times and nearly crashed into other cars.

Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon.

Dashcam video captured the high-speed chase on Robert Edge Parkway before it went onto Highway 31 (Source: Allen Ramsey)

The suspect then drove to Robert Edge Parkway where the suspect drove up the exit ramp on Highway 31 and was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, the police report states.

The chase ended when the officer lost sight of the suspect’s car.

Bardak received bonds totaling $10714.50; however, no bond was issued for the charge of “fugitive.”

