S.C. Supreme Court brings transparency by holding court sessions on college campuses

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not every day you get to see the South Carolina Supreme Court in action.

The five traveling justices came to Horry County for two days to do four court proceedings. The court held the proceedings at Coastal Carolina University inside the Coastal Theater.

Cases ranged from a murder trial, a disability claim, and two appeal cases.

One of those cases was based in Myrtle Beach. where more than 100 people and students had the opportunity to hear the arguments from the Ani Creation Incorporation versus the city of Myrtle Beach zoning appeal.

This program is an effort by the court to be more transparent and show people what happens inside the state courthouse. Chief Justice Donald Beatty is enjoying every minute of it.

“We enjoy it. What’s good about it is that students and people that might visit us get an opportunity to see a real case unfold in front of their eyes,” said Beatty.

According to the case, the city of Myrtle Beach passed a zoning ordinance that prohibits smoke shops and tobacco stores from retail merchandising or displaying any tobacco products, as well as displaying sexually oriented materials, within the Ocean Boulevard Entertaining overlay district, also known as the old downtown of Myrtle Beach.

Ani Creation Incorporation says that the ordinance is unconstitutional because these items are legally sold throughout the state.

This case bypassed the court of appeals and instead came directly to the Supreme Court from the circuit court.

For students, this case has been an eye-opening experience.

“I thought it was really interesting because back home I’m from Virginia I don’t get to see anything like this. So it’s really how it affects people locally and everyone else,” said CCU student Alexia Horton.

“I’m just very excited because I am a huge history nerd. This is just a huge thrill to me so I’m very excited on how it goes,” said CCU student Brooke Perkins.

Students also mentioned that it is interesting to see other types of role models besides athletes and actors on their campus.

Students had the opportunity to ask questions to the justice after the court proceedings.

They said seeing a woman in a place of power has also been inspiring especially when seeing Justice Hearn who is the second woman to be in the states Supreme Court.

“When I was in law school back in the 70 and there were no women judges in South Carolina. There were no women justices on the United States Supreme court, so I didn’t have any female role models. My role models were men, and they were great. But I do think is nice for young women today to see other women in positions of power,” said Justice Kaye G. Hearn.

Once all procedures are done judges will have to come up with a decision on whether the judgment will be reversed or affirmed. That process could take up to 30 to 60 days for the decision.

