SLED, Sheriff’s Office investigating early-morning Darlington County shooting
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Darlington County after an early-morning shooting.
The Darlington Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating a shooting on King Edwards in the city limits of Darlington.
It is currently unknown if anyone was injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Central Dispatch at 843-398-4920 or Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.
No further information is currently available.
Stay with WMBF News or updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.