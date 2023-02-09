SLED, Sheriff’s Office investigating early-morning Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Darlington County after an early-morning shooting.

The Darlington Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating a shooting on King Edwards in the city limits of Darlington.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Central Dispatch at 843-398-4920 or Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.

No further information is currently available.

