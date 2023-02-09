Submit a Tip
Pawleys Island woman wins $100K from lottery ticket after grocery shopping

(Wirestock via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island woman became $100,000 richer after a recent grocery shopping trip, according to officials.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner, who was not identified, bought a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket before leaving the Publix Location on Ocean Highway.

She told officials that she originally thought she won $500 from the ticket but realized she missed a few words. So she got out a pen and paper and wrote down the words on the ticket that she matched. After counting and re-counting, she realized it added up to 11 words - and the $100,000 prize.

The lottery said the win leaves three top prizes of $100,000 in the game, with odds at 1 in 600,000.

The Publix store also received a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

