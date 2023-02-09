Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Charleston toddler missing since January found safe

North Charleston Police say a 15-month-old reported missing in late January has been found.
North Charleston Police say a 15-month-old reported missing in late January has been found.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 15-month-old reported missing in late January has been found.

The boy, who police said had been last seen on Jan. 25 when a parent picked him up for visitation, has been returned to family members.

Police said the child’s mother, who picked him up, did not return the boy and refused to tell his father, who has custody, where the toddler was.

An arrest warrant had been issued for custodial interference through the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, according to North Charleston Police.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said any charges would be filed by Berkeley County deputies.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee