Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

LOOK: Navy vessel appears to come ashore in Cherry Grove area

Credit: Myrtle Beach Grand Strand Life
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Navy vessel appeared to wash up on shore in part of the North Strand early Thursday.

Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the large boat on the beach in the Cherry Grove area.

It comes as military boats, divers and other personnel are out searching for debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach nearly a week ago. Debris from the balloon was also spotted in parts of North Myrtle Beach the next day.

TIMELINE | U.S. downs Chinese suspected spy balloon off coast of Grand Strand

WMBF News has reached out to the Navy for more details.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Protecting your heart and wallet from romance scammers ahead of valentine’s day
.
VIDEO: SLED, Sheriff’s Office investigating early-morning Darlington County shooting
Police: Fight between teens turns into deadly shooting in Mullins