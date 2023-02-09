LOOK: Navy vessel appears to come ashore in Cherry Grove area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Navy vessel appeared to wash up on shore in part of the North Strand early Thursday.

Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the large boat on the beach in the Cherry Grove area.

It comes as military boats, divers and other personnel are out searching for debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach nearly a week ago. Debris from the balloon was also spotted in parts of North Myrtle Beach the next day.

