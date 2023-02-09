Myrtle Beach couple hospitalized in Georgia hit-and-run

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A couple from Myrtle Beach is in the hospital after being struck by a car while walking in Georgia.

Savannah police officers responded to the Liberty Street on Montgomery Street intersection Monday night around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Both were taken to a hospital.

Savannah police say an investigation determined the Currys were crossing Liberty Street on Montgomery Street when they were struck by a gray Ford F-150. The vehicle briefly stopped before fleeing the scene.

Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s help to find information on a vehicle that fled after striking two pedestrians at Liberty and Montgomery Streets on Feb. 6.

Barbara Curry is being treated for serious injuries police say.

Anyone with information on the incident, vehicle or driver should contact TIU at 912-525-2474 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

