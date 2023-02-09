Margaritaville hotel to bring a fresh look to Crescent Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Compass by Margaritaville hotel will break ground in North Myrtle Beach later this year.

The new hotel will replace the recently demolished Castaway Beach Inn off 18th Avenue South.

Renderings show what the Margaritaville hotel is expected to look like which will feature nearly 150 rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center and the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

“We want to make North Myrtle Beach the best we can make it,” said North Myrtle Beach City Councilwoman, Nikki Fontana.

Last spring, North Myrtle Beach City Council discussed rezoning this area of the city to allow more high-rise hotels and parking garages.

President and CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach Cheryl Kilday said the hotel will still fit within the parameters of what is already in this area of North Myrtle Beach.

“They worked with the neighborhood and worked with city leaders to hear about the residents’ concerns and made sure to scale it down to make sure they weren’t taking over,” said Kilday.

The North Myrtle Beach hotel is the first property of its kind to debut in the Grand Strand.

Compass Hotel opened its first hotel in 2020 with locations now open in Florida, Oregon and North Carolina.

Fontana said she’s excited about the project because it brings something new to this end of the city.

“It’s going to help revamp that area, this area needs to be updated we have a lot of older homes and motels and it just needs to be updated, I think it’s going to bring a fresh look and perspective to Crescent Beach,” said Fontana.

The properties across the street from the site will also be demolished for the hotel’s new parking garage.

The project should be completed in 2025.

