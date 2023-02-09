Submit a Tip
Have good eats for a good cause at the North Myrtle Beach Mellow Mushroom

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This Friday is the Lunch of Love with the Mellow Mushroom and The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.

It’ll last from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

It’s $10 for lunch.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach will receive 50% of the proceeds.

Lunch Options:

Option 1 – Two Slices of Pizza (Pepperoni – Cheese – Or one of each)Soda Fountain Drink or Tea

Option 2 – Toss Salad & 1 Slice Pizza (cheese or pepperoni)Soda Fountain Drink or Tea

Option 3 – Caesar Wrap w/ Chips, Soda Fountain Drink, or Tea

Option 4 – Italian Hoagie w/ Chips, Soda Fountain Drink, or Tea

Original Artwork from their very own Pupcassos and Vincent Van Meows will be auctioned off!

