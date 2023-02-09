District places Bennettsville teacher’s aide on leave after alleged assault of student

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville Primary School teacher’s aide is on leave after an alleged assault involving a student.

The Bennettsville Police Department said the incident happened on school property last week.

The Marlboro County School District then announced Thursday that the aide, identified by police as Patrick Williams, was placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed by the district. Williams is charged with third-degree assault, according to police.

“Please know the safety of our students is our top priority,” the district said in a statement. “And we will always strive to be transparent with families about incidents that take place at our schools.”

District officials also said they’re working with the Bennettsville Police Department as the investigation continues.

