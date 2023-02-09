Crash blocks lanes along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 due to a crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to Highway 17 Bypass and Deerfield Avenue for a wreck involving two cars.

One person was taken to the hospital.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed in the southbound lanes.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

