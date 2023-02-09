Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history

By Julia Richardson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a strange combo -- a CDL truck driving school and a barber school. Both schools are under the same roof -- and they’re now ready to be a resource in the Myrtle Beach community.

Jason and Tynisa Collins made their dream come true by opening the doors to Collins Barber & CDL Truck School and offering opportunities for future truck drivers and barbers.

“We said, hey, you know, we have a family business and an idea that I think can not only benefit us, but benefit the community,” said Jason Collins.

Not only is it a unique concept, but it’s the first-ever barber school in Myrtle Beach and the first black-owned truck driving school in South Carolina.

Here, aspiring truck drivers can go through a month-long program, learning for 10 hours per day.

“Most places around here, it takes months to get in, so it was pretty good to get in as quick as we did,” said truck driving student Jake Cadieu.

Aspiring barbers can practice on actual clients, with the help of instructors like Jason Collins, who has been cutting hair for 30 years.

“They walk away with knowledge, a lot of information, and we hope they walk away becoming CEOs of their own company very soon,” said Collins.

This business is one that involves the whole family and takes “hard work, but dedication,” according to Tynisa Collins.

If the Collins had to send a message to the community, they’d say, “never give up on your dreams.”

“If you can dream big, you can achieve, if you can achieve, you can believe, if you can believe you can achieve,” said Jason Collins.

Collins Barber and CDL Truck Driving School is now taking students, and people interested can call 843-282-9307 or visit the website.

'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season
Nonprofit joins search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says
91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County
