‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to Scotland County armed robbery

Shawn Strickland
Shawn Strickland(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a man believed to be connected to a recent armed robbery.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Shawn Strickland is wanted for an incident that happened Sunday at County Line Grocery on Highway 71.

Deputies said Strickland left the scene by the time they arrived.

Strickland, who is from Robeson County, is now wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3885.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

