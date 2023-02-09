Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Animal shelter mistakenly euthanizes woman’s dog

A North Carolina animal shelter is making changes to its protocol after the wrong dog was euthanized.
By Merit Morgan, WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina animal shelter is making changes to its protocol after the wrong dog was euthanized.

Destiny Daniels’ 2-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on Jan. 22 and put on a 10-day quarantine.

A misunderstanding on paperwork turned into a fatal tragedy for Daniels.

The director of the animal shelter said the dog was euthanized by accident.

“I’ve never lost a dog before. Never have I had a dog that I’ve had from a puppy and raised up until now, so I never really knew how close you can be with a dog or if something happens to your dog,” Daniels told WITN.

Daniels made a 911 call on Jan. 22 after she walked in on her 3-year-old niece being bitten by Kaos while she was trying to feed him.

Per protocol, animal protective officials told Daniels the dog needed a 10-day quarantine. He was taken to the Pitt County Animal Shelter with the expectation that Daniels would be able to pick him back up later.

Though nothing can bring Kaos back, Daniels hopes no other dog owner will ever feel the way she did because of an office error.

WITN reports the shelter carried out an internal investigation and said it will now contact the animal owners to verify their pet recovery plan, regardless of what is listed on the quarantine paperwork.

In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote, “We regret our mistake and through improved procedures, aim to provide the best care for all animals in our custody.”

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
.
FBI involved in balloon recovery mission
.
VIDEO: Protecting your heart and wallet from romance scammers ahead of valentine’s day
.
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand