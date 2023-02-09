Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

All-woman crew to perform flyover at Super Bowl LVII

Lt. Lyndsey Evans and Lt. Margaret Dente, both Naval Aviators attached to Electronic Attack...
Lt. Lyndsey Evans and Lt. Margaret Dente, both Naval Aviators attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, exit an EA-18G Growler after arriving at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023, in preparation for their flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12. The flyover will celebrate 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, honoring the legacy of women in Naval Aviation.(Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Mon | U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An all-woman crew will perform this year’s flyover performed at the Super Bowl for the first time in history, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

Three U.S. Navy tactical aircraft squadrons will conduct an integrated flyover at the end of the National Anthem performed by eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The squadrons will stage and depart from nearby Luke Air Force Base.

According to the Navy, the first eight women began flight school in 1973. The next year, six of those eight women earned their Wings of Gold.

Since then, women have served, operated and led every level of Naval aviation.

“It’s not a feeling I can even put into words,” said Lt. Katie Martinez, who looks forward to representing Naval aviation at one of the most-watched events. “It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Protecting your heart and wallet from romance scammers ahead of valentine’s day
.
VIDEO: SLED, Sheriff’s Office investigating early-morning Darlington County shooting
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance