4 injured in Scotland County drive-by shooting, police say

The shooting happened near Marcellus Street in Laurinburg
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Laurinburg Wednesday evening according to police.

Laurinburg police Capt. Chris Young said the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street. when officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and discovered two more people were driven to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The four victims range in age from 15 years old to 36 years old and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car involved in the shooting was red. There is no suspect in custody but police believe this to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. You can also submit information anonymously with Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

