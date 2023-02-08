South Carolina Supreme Court denies appeal on abortion law ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has denied an appeal to rehear its ruling on a proposed six-week ban on abortions in the state.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the news Wednesday via a statement from his office. The state’s highest court struck down the abortion ban last month, citing privacy concerns.

“As we’ve said previously, we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision. This issue is now in the legislature’s hands,” the statement read.

Last week, Republican leaders at the State House filed requests for the Supreme Court to rehear arguments in that case.

The ruling comes as state lawmakers began another debate on new restrictions on the procedure. The bill senators are debating is close to the “Fetal Heartbeat Law” that the Supreme Court later ruled unconstitutional.

Republicans voted to fast-track the new bill and bring it to the floor for debate without holding a single hearing on it or taking any public testimony. Lawmakers did hear hours of testimony on abortion during last year’s special session when they failed to get a bill to the governor’s desk.

Democrats argue the legislation is legislature overreach after the judiciary already ruled on a similar law.

The House Judiciary Committee also advanced a more restrictive bill Tuesday to the House floor, where it will await debate.

That bill titled the “Human Life Protection Act,” is similar to the House-approved bill from the special session. It would ban abortion from conception with the same exceptions allowed in the current Senate bill.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.