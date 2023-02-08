Savannah police looking to identify vehicle that struck two pedestrians

Submit a Tip
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s help to find information on a vehicle that fled after striking two pedestrians at Liberty and Montgomery Streets on Feb. 6.

Officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. and discovered a 75-year-old woman, and 76-year-old man from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Both victims were suffering from injuries consistent from being struck by a vehicle. The victims were taken to a hospital.

The woman is being treated for serious injuries and the man has been released, police say.

An investigation determined that the husband and wife were crossing Liberty Street on Montgomery Street when they were struck by a gray Ford F-150. The vehicle briefly stopped then fled the scene.

The vehicle should have damage to the front. It was last seen getting onto Highway 16 from Louisville Road.

Anyone with information on the incident, vehicle or driver should contact TIU at 912-525-2474 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the

