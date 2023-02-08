Submit a Tip
Police: 2 stabbed during fight outside Lumberton Mexican restaurant

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A fight led to two people being stabbed outside of a Mexican restaurant, according to Lumberton police.

Officers were called on Tuesday to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant on West 5th Street to a report of a fight.

When police arrived, the fight had already been broke up but officers were told that a person was stabbed during the fight and that person was taken to the hospital.

It was determined during the investigation that two people involved in the fight were stabbed.

Police said both people suffered serious injuries.

The investigation into the fight and stabbing is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Detective David Williford.

