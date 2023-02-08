Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Plan the perfect Valentine’s Day with 21 Main and Cinzia Spa

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main.

Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented by the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service.

You can learn more and make reservations here.

Before or after your amazing dinner, relax and unwind at Cinzia Spa and Wellness Center.

They’re an inspired space connecting you to health, healing, and radiant beauty from the inside out.

They’re a space for healing and renewal and perhaps for the very first time a place for the tender truth of what wants to be seen and felt in our lives to have a space to breathe.

