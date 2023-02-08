Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest.

The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.

“Do not trust people over Facebook who say they will apply for you and/or ask you to send them your vendor fee. This will not get you an application or vending spot for any City of Myrtle Beach event,” the post read.

The city said the only way to be a vendor is to call city employees at 843-918-2361 or 843-918-2355.

