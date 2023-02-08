Lone survivor of Robeson County triple homicide released from hospital

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The lone survivor of a triple homicide in Robeson County is out of the hospital.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WMBF News that 71-year-old Equilla Biggs was released from the hospital.

She is continuing her recovery from home.

Biggs was shot in late January in the same shooting that killed two of her children.

RELATED COVERAGE | Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’

On Jan. 24, detectives were called at 2:46 p.m. to the scene in the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive where they found three people dead and a wounded Biggs.

When deputies arrived on the scene they received information from witnesses on the scene that 46-year-old Corey Grant Leak had left the scene.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the North Carolina Highway Patrol took Grant into custody later that afternoon.

He is charged with murder in the first degree, attempted murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Leak is held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.