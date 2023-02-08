Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grab your shoes or flippers and sign up for the Penguin Dash 5K

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach is hosting the Penguin Dash 5K Run/Walk and Ripley’s Penguin Family Fun 1 mile walk/run on Saturday, February 18th

This family-friendly, themed event will be a celebration of the South African Penguins.

You are encouraged to dress up for the costume contest and all ages are welcome.

There is even a free Toddler Waddle taking place in front of Ripley’s Aquarium that morning at 9 am. 

This event will start and end in front of Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach and the route takes the runners through the Broadway at the Beach shopping and dining complex.

Norman and Sharkee will be there and we may get a special visit from the penguins themselves!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

