FIRST ALERT: Warmth continues before a damp & cool weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two more days to get out and enjoy the warmth before our forecast turns gloomy, cool and damp for the weekend.

TODAY

Temperatures will remain mild today as warmth surges into the area with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s to near 50 and will quickly climb to the upper 60s for the Grand Strand.

Warm and partly cloudy today! No complaints! (WMBF)

Inland areas will climb into the lower 70s today under partly cloudy skies. It’s another day to get out and capitalize on the warmth with any outdoor plans.

TOMORROW

Thursday will be another warm day with morning temperatures in the lower 50s. A few inland locations may start the day in the upper 40s. Regardless, it’s a pleasant morning with temperatures climbing to right around 70° for the Grand Strand. Meanwhile, inland areas will make a run for the low-mid 70s.

Clouds increase throughout the day on Thursday but it's still warm. (WMBF)

Despite the warmth, clouds will thicken throughout the day. A stray shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday but the latest model guidance continues to keep it pretty isolated.

SOGGY WEEKEND FORECAST

Data continues to suggest a cool & damp weekend forecast with the cold front moving toward the Carolinas. That front will push into the region on Friday and will be accompanied by off and on rain through the day. The steady and widespread rain likely arrives from midday through the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, we remain mild with temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain chances are at 70% for Friday.

Rain begins by the middle of the morning and picks up throughout the day. (WMBF)

As the cold front passes, temperatures will fall into the 50s for the weekend. What once looked like the rain would be out of here by midday Saturday has changed with new model data over the past 24 hours. Models continue to suggest an upper level low pressure system developing over the Deep South, continuing to flow in plenty of moisture for Saturday. This will keep the wet and unsettled weather pattern in place through much of the weekend.

Saturday is cool & damp with plenty of rain chances. (WMBF)

Saturday looks cool and dreary. Off and on showers will be likely through the day with the potential of a few heavy downpours bringing a soaking rain. Temperatures will only climb into the low-mid 50s. In return, the upper-level low will continue to strengthen and keep showers around for Saturday night and through at least the middle part of the day on Sunday as temperatures fall to around 50°.

Rain chances will continue through at least the middle of the day on Sunday. (WMBF)

When all is said and done, rainfall totals this weekend are expected to reach 2-3″. A few isolated spots of 3+ inches can’t be ruled out.

The new data continues to suggest a damp and cool weekend forecast. Indoor plans will be the way to go. (WMBF)

