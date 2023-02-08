Submit a Tip
Fight between juveniles turns deadly in Mullins, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fight between two juveniles turned deadly in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The Mullins Police Department said a “physical altercation” turned deadly in the area of Mayers Street. A suspect is still at large, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mullins PD at (843) 464-0707.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County
Man killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
