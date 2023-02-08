Feel the love at Lulu’s Annual Tropical Reunion Vow Renewal Ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day present for your spouse?

Celebrate your love and commitment by officially renewing your wedding vows at LuLu’s Tropical Reunion.

Couples can pre-register anytime at the restaurant, or here.

Be sure to pre-register so LuLu’s can have Certificates of Renewal ready for each couple.

There will be complimentary champagne toasts, wedding cakes, flowers for the “brides” and photos for the couples.

Prizes will be awarded to the couples who were married the longest, shortest, and who is dressed the most festively.

Come spend a romantic and memorable day with family and friends.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.