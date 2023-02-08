Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Feel the love at Lulu’s Annual Tropical Reunion Vow Renewal Ceremony

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day present for your spouse?

Celebrate your love and commitment by officially renewing your wedding vows at LuLu’s Tropical Reunion.

Couples can pre-register anytime at the restaurant, or here.

Be sure to pre-register so LuLu’s can have Certificates of Renewal ready for each couple.

There will be complimentary champagne toasts, wedding cakes, flowers for the “brides” and photos for the couples.

Prizes will be awarded to the couples who were married the longest, shortest, and who is dressed the most festively.

Come spend a romantic and memorable day with family and friends.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast
Compass by Margaritaville coming to North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Margaritaville brand expands in Grand Strand with boutique-style hotel
An incident report lists Thomas Sheils as the suspect in a Little River bank robbery.
Warrants: Suspect stole nearly $1,300 during bank robbery in Little River

Latest News

21 Main and Cinzia Spa
Plan the perfect Valentine’s Day with 21 Main and Cinzia Spa
PENGUIN DASH 5K
Grab your shoes or flippers and sign up for the Penguin Dash 5K
.
Grand Strand Today - Ripley's Penguin Dash 5K Run/Walk
.
Grand Strand Today - 21 Main Pt 2