HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was recently arrested after deputies said nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine was seized during an investigation.

Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made (Horry County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made (Horry County Sheriff's Office)

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the drugs along with $4,700 in cash and multiple firearms.

Anthony Nealey, 43, was then arrested as a result of the search.

Online records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday and faces multiple drug and weapons charges.

He was released Tuesday after being granted a bond of just over $51,000.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.