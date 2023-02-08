Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made

Anthony Nealey
Anthony Nealey(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was recently arrested after deputies said nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine was seized during an investigation.

Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made
Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made(Horry County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made
Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made(Horry County Sheriff's Office)

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the drugs along with $4,700 in cash and multiple firearms.

Anthony Nealey, 43, was then arrested as a result of the search.

Online records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday and faces multiple drug and weapons charges.

He was released Tuesday after being granted a bond of just over $51,000.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast
Compass by Margaritaville coming to North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Margaritaville brand expands in Grand Strand with boutique-style hotel
Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season

Latest News

91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County
91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County
Nonprofit joins search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says
Nonprofit joins search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand fire station works to rebuild nearly 5 months after Hurricane Ian
Crews rescue dog from Scotland County house fire
Crews rescue dog from Scotland County house fire
Man killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
Man killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say