Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say

Lonnie Alford Ray
Lonnie Alford Ray(Source: Family of Lonnie Alford Ray)
By WMBF News Staff and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – A Darlington County man was shot and killed while trying to sell a dog, according to the Lee County sheriff.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting.

Coroner Larry Logan confirmed to WMBF News that Ray was from Lamar.

Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Highway in Bishopville.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

Simon said the suspects took the leash for the dog from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 803-484-5353.

