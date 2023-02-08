Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina football spring game tentatively scheduled for April 8

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers will soon hit the field again to kick off a new era of Coastal Carolina football.

Head coach Tim Beck said Wednesday that this year’s spring game is tentatively scheduled for April 8. He made the announcement during a meeting of the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation.

Spring practices are also set to begin on Feb. 28, per Beck.

The spring game will also mark a busy time for Coastal’s athletic department, as the Chanticleer baseball team also hosts Georgia Southern that day at 1 p.m.

Beck was hired in December to take over the program, which went 9-4 in 2022 and made its third straight bowl appearance.

