Bennettsville teacher’s aide accused of assaulting student, police say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville Primary School teacher’s aide is accused of assaulting a student on school property last week.

The teacher’s aide, identified by police as Patrick Williams has been charged with assault, third-degree.

Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller said details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

