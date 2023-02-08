Bennettsville teacher’s aide accused of assaulting student, police say
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville Primary School teacher’s aide is accused of assaulting a student on school property last week.
The teacher’s aide, identified by police as Patrick Williams has been charged with assault, third-degree.
Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller said details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
