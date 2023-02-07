Submit a Tip
The World Putting League Tournament is coming to Myrtle Beach

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The US Pro MiniGolf Association and Pro League Network are launching a new MiniGolf competition: The World Putting League.

The first event is taking place here in Myrtle Beach at Aloha Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach starting February 27th.

They will offer a first prize of $5,000.

The competition will take place streamed live and there will also be live betting on the tournament.

