The World Putting League Tournament is coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The US Pro MiniGolf Association and Pro League Network are launching a new MiniGolf competition: The World Putting League.

The first event is taking place here in Myrtle Beach at Aloha Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach starting February 27th.

They will offer a first prize of $5,000.

The competition will take place streamed live and there will also be live betting on the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.