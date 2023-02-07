Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Police are calling the incident “an audacious crime.” (CNN, YORK REGIONAL POLICE, CHP-TRACY, WA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CNN) - Police say a pair of suspects took a speeding car on a ride through a closed Canadian shopping mall in order to pull off a heist.

The car was caught on camera around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday smashing through the Toronto mall’s entrance and careening through the shopping center.

Police say at some point, the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store before continuing on and smashing through an exit on the other end of the mall.

Police are calling this madcap, action movie-style incident “an audacious crime.”

Authorities have since recovered the car, which had reportedly been stolen, but are still looking for the culprits.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Horry County police are investigating a robbery at the United Community Bank in the Little...
Police: Little River bank robbery suspect in custody, roads reopen after search shuts down Highway 90 near Conway
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
HCFR: 5-car crash in Little River
2 injured, road reopens after 5-car crash on Highway 17 in Little River
You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is...
‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County

Latest News

Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors
The White House said the balloon was a setback to already tense relations with Beijing.
Senate, House to hold hearings on suspected spy balloon
Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s for the afternoon hours today. An east wind will keep...
FIRST ALERT: Nice stretch of weather, rain returns late week
Officials say the suspect, who was on probation, is a convicted sex offender.
Man arrested after missing teen allegedly found in his home