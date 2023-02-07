Submit a Tip
Warrants: Suspect stole nearly $1,300 during bank robbery in Little River

The report lists 38-year-old Thomas Patrick Sheils as the suspect in the case.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The name and charges for a man accused of robbing a bank in Little River have been released.

An incident report and arrest warrant list 38-year-old Thomas Patrick Sheils as the suspect in the case.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the United Community Bank on Highway 9 East for a report of a robbery.

Thomas Sheils
Thomas Sheils(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

A warrant shows that Sheils went into the bank and gave a note to a teller demanding money. Once he got the money he left the bank. According to the warrant, the total amount of money taken is estimated to be about $1,280.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

During the investigation, officers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Lees Landing Circle to search for Sheils. It forced police to close both directions of Highway 90.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Sheils was taken into custody.

Jail records show he was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday night, charged with entering a bank, depository or building and loan association with the intent to steal. No bond has been set.

Online records show Sheil was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Feb. 2 following a 3.5-month stay after being charged with larceny under $2,000, unlawful use of license or fraudulent application for license 1st offense, financial identity fraud, and forgery.

