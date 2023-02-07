Three men wanted for throwing firebomb at elementary school: ‘We’re going to find you.’

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men are wanted after throwing a Molotov cocktail, or firebomb, from the roof of Pleasant Hill Elementary School (PHES) in Lexington County last month.

“Oh, we’re going to find them. I can guarantee you that,” said Steve MacDougall, Mayor of the City of Lexington.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the head custodian for PHES found broken glass that smelled of gasoline in the school parking lot off Rawl Road.

The discovery prompted school officials to rewind surveillance footage from the night prior, Sunday, Jan. 29.

The surveillance footage, later posted to Facebook by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), shows three men trespassing on district property after hours.

They drive into the parking lot in what deputies believe is a white Ford Focus from the 2000-2007 era with tinted windows.

After walking to the back side entrance of the campus, the suspects relocate school trash barrels before one individual uses them to lift himself onto the PHES roof.

The individual proceeds to ignite, toss, and subsequently detonate two firebombs in the PHES parking lot. LCSD said it happened between 8:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.

“The actions of these three gentlemen. It’s just ridiculous that you would even think about doing something like this on school grounds,” continued Mayor MacDougall.

WIS reached out to LCSD who provided an incident report and a copy of the surveillance footage in question.

WIS additionally contacted Vice Chairman Darrell Hudson, Lexington County Councilman for District 3.

“The world is a screwed-up place right now. I can’t tell you why. But when you start attacking children, you’ve crossed the line in my book,” said Hudson over the phone.

Hudson amplified the sentiments of Mayor MacDougall in saying all three suspects deserve the maximum punishment for their actions.

Hudson believes the events perpetrated on Jan. 29, were an ‘act of terror.’ This, for making elementary families fearful of going to school.

His message for parents who might know something:

“Let’s say it was one of my children that did that. I would want them to be convicted, and I’d want them to pay the full price of terrorizing our children.”

PHES was not closed and classes were not disrupted because of the Molotov cocktail incident.

In a statement from Lexington County School District One:

“What occurred at Pleasant Hill Elementary appears to be an isolated incident of individuals trespassing on district property at night over a weekend and conducting an act of vandalism. If there would’ve been any safety issues that impacted the school, parents, and employees would’ve been notified.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or LCSD at 803-785-8230.

