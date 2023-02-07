Surfside Beach parking for non-residents, non-owners sells out on registration opening day

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration for Surfside Beach parking opened Monday, and only a few hours later the town announced it had sold out of non-resident/non-owner parking.

The town implemented a new program this year, car decals will now be a thing of the past and the parking system will register drivers by their license plates.

Utilizing Pivot Parking, Surfside Beach’s new License Plate Recognition, LPR, will allow people to register their vehicle for a decal and have their license scanned which will return a valid alert to Pivot Parking.

While the non-resident/non-owner parking has sold out, the town is still accepting registration for all residents and non-resident property owners in person or online.

