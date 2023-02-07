Submit a Tip
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night.

The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report.

Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email mwheeler@cityofflorence.com.

