Robeson County sophomore brought loaded gun onto school campus, 2nd incident this year district says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old student was suspended for a year on Tuesday after the district said she brought a loaded gun to St. Pauls High School.

The gun was discovered after the student was searched by the school administration and law enforcement found the loaded handgun in her possession.

“We are grateful that the school’s administration was notified of a gun on campus. We take incidents like this very seriously,” said Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne.

Leaders were prompted to search the 10th-grade student after being notified of a possible gun on the campus.

“The safety of all students is our top priority. We continue to ask anyone who knows of a possible weapon on any of our school campuses to speak up so we can continue to keep our campuses safe and secure,” Horne added.

There were no injuries reported and no reports of threats being made to other students.

This is the second handgun found this year at the school.

WMBF News has reached out to local law enforcement and the district on any potential charges the student will face. We are waiting to hear back.

