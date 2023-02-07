Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31

Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation unfolding on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. (Source: Allen Ramsey)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon.

Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his car in the wrong direction along the highway.

WMBF News obtained the incident report connected to the case, and it reveals it all started with a call about a suspicious vehicle.

A Horry County police officer was called around 2:30 p.m. Monday to the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Highway 9 because a car had been parked in a turn lane in front of the store for 20 minutes.

The officer arrived and found a white man sleeping in the car, according to the incident report.

“I then knocked on the window which startled the driver and he proceeded to put the car in drive and speed off towards Sea Mountain Hwy.,” according to the incident report.

The report shows there was a chase that reached 135 mph, and that the suspect passed oncoming traffic multiple times and nearly crashed into other cars.

The suspect then drove to Robert Edge Parkway where the suspect drove up the exit ramp on Highway 31 and was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, the police report states.

The chase ended because the officer lost sight of the suspect’s car.

At this point it’s not clear if the driver has been arrested in the case.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are investigating a robbery at the United Community Bank in the Little...
HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
HCFR: 5-car crash in Little River
2 injured, road reopens after 5-car crash on Highway 17 in Little River
You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is...
‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
VIDEO: 1 hurt, 2 homes hit during shooting in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
VIDEO: 1 hurt, 2 homes hit during shooting in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
.
VIDEO: Horry County PD identifies man accused of robbing Little River bank
.
DASHCAM: Video shows wrong-way driver speeding down Highway 31