North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department recently launched its Trespassing Authorization Program after an uptick in trespassing calls.

The new program gives officers permission to ticket or arrest anyone on your property even when you’re not there.

This is different from the typical process where police need to contact the property owner first and decide what action to take.

If you’re interested in joining the program you’ll have to fill out an application and get a notarized affidavit to prove you own the property.

Then, police will check out your home or business to make sure the property is up to standards and without excessive undergrowth or other factors that could prevent enforcement.

Once that’s done, officers will determine how many signs you need for your property. Each sign costs $12.

Michael Johnson, Regulatory Officer for the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, said he hopes the new program makes both your and officer’s lives easier.

“Hopefully we can clean up and help with a lot of problems we’ve been having. We won’t have to contact you at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. We can just go ahead and do what we gotta do to ensure that while you’re away or even while you’re here that you’re safe,” said Johnson.

Johnson said their Trespassing Authorization Program is based closely on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s program.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Trespassing Authorization Program currently has more than 300 businesses or properties signed up.

Officer Johnson said he can’t wait to see the program take off in North Myrtle Beach.

If you’re interested in signing up for the program, you can contact officer Johnson at (843) 281-3714 or by email at mjjohnson@nmb.us

