Margaritaville brand expands in Grand Strand with boutique-style hotel

Compass by Margaritaville coming to North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Compass by Margaritaville coming to North Myrtle Beach, S.C.(Compass Hotels by Margaritaville)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Margaritaville is expanding its brand in the Grand Strand with two new hotel projects, including a boutique-style hotel in North Myrtle Beach.

The Compass by Margaritaville hotel will break ground in North Myrtle Beach in the coming months and will feature about 150 guestrooms, and “thoughtful amenities” like indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, meeting space, a 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Provisions Grab & Go and a complimentary breakfast buffet.

The Compass Hotel will bring “a laidback boutique vibe and a sense of paradise to the community” once completed.

The hotel will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Drive and is slated to open in early 2025.

The North Myrtle Beach hotel is the first of two properties from the brand to debut in the Grand Strand in the coming years. The brand plans to continue to grow and expand throughout the area, with a new resort destination in the works in Myrtle Beach.

“We have a dedicated and rich history in Myrtle Beach with our Margaritaville Restaurant and two LandShark Bar & Grill locations,” said Jim Wiseman, President of Development at Margaritaville. “With the addition of Compass Hotel North Myrtle Beach and Margaritaville Beach Resort Myrtle Beach, we are expanding our presence and bringing our award-winning hospitality experiences and offerings to the community and its visitors.”

Compass Hotel is a new branch of the Margaritaville brand, opening its first hotel in 2020 now with locations open in Florida, Oregon and a third location under construction in Beaufort, N.C.

