‘It wouldn’t be fair to euthanize a natural animal’: Briarcliffe Acres community discusses coyote problem

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Briarcliffe Acres residents expressed concerns at a town workshop tonight over an uptick of coyote sightings in the area.

“We’ve had this issue several years before, almost every year since I’ve lived here,” said mayor David Buonviri.

Buonviri said back in 2021, the council considered euthanization, but ultimately decided not to go through with it.

“It wouldn’t be fair to euthanize a natural animal because of attacks that is natural to them for food,” he said. “This time around, it seems a lot more heated and so we’ll see.”

Briarcliffe resident Jan Iko worries about her dog, Bentley, being outside with coyotes. She said she had another dog that went missing, and she still doesn’t know what happened.

“I’d rather him be dog-napped than a coyote getting him,” she said.

Residents, along with Iko said they don’t let their animals out of their sight when they go outside. Buonviri said that when the food source goes away, so do the coyotes.

“If people keep their pets in at night in particular, you don’t have these attacks like we’ve been having,” he said.

Council will meet in two weeks and members will discuss how to proceed with the issue.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.