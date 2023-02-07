Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Incident report identifies man accused of robbing Little River bank

An incident report lists Thomas Sheils as the suspect in a Little River bank robbery.
An incident report lists Thomas Sheils as the suspect in a Little River bank robbery.(Source: JRLDC/WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provided the name of the man accused of robbing a bank in Little River.

The report lists 38-year-old Thomas Patrick Sheils as the suspect in the case.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the United Community Bank on Highway 9 East for a report of a robbery.

RELATED COVERAGE | HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area

Thomas Sheils
Thomas Sheils(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The report does not provide information on if the suspect showed a weapon or if any money was taken from the bank.

During the investigation, officers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Lees Landing Circle to search for Sheils. It forced police to close both directions of Highway 90.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Sheils was taken into custody.

Jail records show he was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 7:20 p.m., but his charges are not listed at this time.

WMBF News has also requested the arrest warrants in the case to provide more details. We are waiting to receive those documents.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are investigating a robbery at the United Community Bank in the Little...
HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
HCFR: 5-car crash in Little River
2 injured, road reopens after 5-car crash on Highway 17 in Little River
You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is...
‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
LIVE: Day 12: Jurors expected to begin hearing of Murdaugh financial crime accusations
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
1 hurt, 2 homes hit during shooting in Florence County, sheriff’s office says