Incident report identifies man accused of robbing Little River bank

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provided the name of the man accused of robbing a bank in Little River.

The report lists 38-year-old Thomas Patrick Sheils as the suspect in the case.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the United Community Bank on Highway 9 East for a report of a robbery.

RELATED COVERAGE | HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area

Thomas Sheils (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The report does not provide information on if the suspect showed a weapon or if any money was taken from the bank.

During the investigation, officers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Lees Landing Circle to search for Sheils. It forced police to close both directions of Highway 90.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Sheils was taken into custody.

Jail records show he was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 7:20 p.m., but his charges are not listed at this time.

WMBF News has also requested the arrest warrants in the case to provide more details. We are waiting to receive those documents.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.