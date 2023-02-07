Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Give back to the community this weekend with Hope’s Kitchen: Pack the Van Event

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hope’s Kitchen is dedicated to helping individuals and families in the North Myrtle Beach area that are in need.

They provide hot meals, showers, clothing, and personal items, as well as Christian teaching, fellowship, spiritual music, and children’s church.

Adults and children alike can enjoy an evening meal once a week in a safe, spiritual environment.

They provide hospitality, compassion, and acceptance to those within our local community coupled with spiritual awareness that will assist and strengthen their ability to meet life’s hardships.

Volunteer, provide goods and donate funds.

To find out how you can make a difference, call the Ocean Drive Presbyterian church office at 843-249-2312 or email them at oceandrive@odpc.org.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are investigating a robbery at the United Community Bank in the Little...
HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
HCFR: 5-car crash in Little River
2 injured, road reopens after 5-car crash on Highway 17 in Little River
You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is...
‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County

Latest News

Dry and Bubbly Blow Dry Bar
Come let your hair down at Dry and Bubbly Blow Dry Bar
World Putting League Tournament
The World Putting League Tournament is coming to Myrtle Beach
.
Grand Strand Today - World Putting League Championship, Aloha Mini Golf
.
Grand Strand Today - Dry and Bubbly Blow Dry Bar Pt 4