Give back to the community this weekend with Hope’s Kitchen: Pack the Van Event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hope’s Kitchen is dedicated to helping individuals and families in the North Myrtle Beach area that are in need.

They provide hot meals, showers, clothing, and personal items, as well as Christian teaching, fellowship, spiritual music, and children’s church.

Adults and children alike can enjoy an evening meal once a week in a safe, spiritual environment.

They provide hospitality, compassion, and acceptance to those within our local community coupled with spiritual awareness that will assist and strengthen their ability to meet life’s hardships.

Volunteer, provide goods and donate funds.

To find out how you can make a difference, call the Ocean Drive Presbyterian church office at 843-249-2312 or email them at oceandrive@odpc.org.

