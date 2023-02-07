FIRST ALERT: Nice stretch of weather, rain returns late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’re waking up to the coldest morning we will see for the work week. While it’s a colder start, plenty of warmth and sunshine are expected for the next couple of days.

TODAY

Clear skies kept us cool this morning but will allow for plenty of sunshine throughout the day. A few clouds from time to time and bright skies will allow temperatures to climb into the low-middle 60s for today.

Plenty of sunshine for any outdoor plans today. (WMBF)

A east wind will keep those locations directly on the beach cooler than inland areas, but still nice for February!

Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s for the afternoon hours today. An east wind will keep areas directly near the sand a little cooler. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Mild weather continues to surge into our area for Wednesday with a few more clouds around during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start out in the low-mid 40s Wednesday morning and climb into the upper 60s for the beaches to right around 70° for inland areas. Wednesday will be another day to capitalize on the sunshine and warmer weather with some time outside.

We're warmer tomorrow with a few more clouds around. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

More clouds will roll in on Thursday, but that won’t stop temperatures from climbing into the upper 60s to right around 70° for the beaches. Inland areas will soar into the low-mid 70s as clouds thicken up through the afternoon hours. A stray shower will be possible on Thursday at 20% but our rain chances won’t turn widespread until overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Rain chances increase LATE Thursday and into Friday. Rain chances are at 70% for Friday. (WMBF)

That system arrives and brings plenty of rain to the region starting early Friday. A strong cold front will move into the area late Friday and into Saturday morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Rain chances are at 70% as off and on showers and likely throughout the day on Friday.

Rain will add up to 1-2" by the end of the week and into Saturday morning. (WMBF)

The front will pass offshore early Saturday morning, but will keep just enough moisture around for showers Saturday morning. While showers will linger through the first half of Saturday, the coverage in showers should decrease as we go throughout Saturday morning. The bigger story will be a return to cooler weather. Saturday and Sunday afternoon will only see temperatures in the lower 50s with overnight temperatures dropping to near freezing.

Saturday morning showers will give way to more sunshine for second half of the weekend but it's colder. (WMBF)

