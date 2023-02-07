FIRST ALERT: Nice stretch of weather, rain returns late week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’re waking up to the coldest morning we will see for the work week. While it’s a colder start, plenty of warmth and sunshine are expected for the next couple of days.
TODAY
Clear skies kept us cool this morning but will allow for plenty of sunshine throughout the day. A few clouds from time to time and bright skies will allow temperatures to climb into the low-middle 60s for today.
A east wind will keep those locations directly on the beach cooler than inland areas, but still nice for February!
TOMORROW
Mild weather continues to surge into our area for Wednesday with a few more clouds around during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start out in the low-mid 40s Wednesday morning and climb into the upper 60s for the beaches to right around 70° for inland areas. Wednesday will be another day to capitalize on the sunshine and warmer weather with some time outside.
REST OF THE WEEK
More clouds will roll in on Thursday, but that won’t stop temperatures from climbing into the upper 60s to right around 70° for the beaches. Inland areas will soar into the low-mid 70s as clouds thicken up through the afternoon hours. A stray shower will be possible on Thursday at 20% but our rain chances won’t turn widespread until overnight Thursday and into Friday.
That system arrives and brings plenty of rain to the region starting early Friday. A strong cold front will move into the area late Friday and into Saturday morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Rain chances are at 70% as off and on showers and likely throughout the day on Friday.
The front will pass offshore early Saturday morning, but will keep just enough moisture around for showers Saturday morning. While showers will linger through the first half of Saturday, the coverage in showers should decrease as we go throughout Saturday morning. The bigger story will be a return to cooler weather. Saturday and Sunday afternoon will only see temperatures in the lower 50s with overnight temperatures dropping to near freezing.
