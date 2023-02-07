Day 12: State, N.C. agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

EDITOR’S NOTE: The missing boater’s name has not been officially released. It is our policy at WMBF News to not publish names unless that information comes directly from an official or the family.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will have boats in the water. Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, have beach patrols looking from first light until sundown.

SCDNR said the search included joint efforts by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Sunset Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Ocean Isle Fire Department along with dozens of volunteers.

Search teams covered hundreds of miles along the coast as the search moved to North Carolina after confirmed items belonging to the man were found off the Brunswick County coast.

