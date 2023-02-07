Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Day 12: State, N.C. agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater(Oak Island Water Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDITOR’S NOTE: The missing boater’s name has not been officially released. It is our policy at WMBF News to not publish names unless that information comes directly from an official or the family.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will have boats in the water. Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, have beach patrols looking from first light until sundown.

RELATED COVERAGE:

SCDNR said the search included joint efforts by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Sunset Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Ocean Isle Fire Department along with dozens of volunteers.

Search teams covered hundreds of miles along the coast as the search moved to North Carolina after confirmed items belonging to the man were found off the Brunswick County coast.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are investigating a robbery at the United Community Bank in the Little...
HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
HCFR: 5-car crash in Little River
2 injured, road reopens after 5-car crash on Highway 17 in Little River
You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is...
‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
.
VIDEO: Black History Spotlight Podcast | The Barbershop
4 hurt after multi-car crash in Forestbrook Community
4 hurt after multi-car crash in Forestbrook community
Host Derrion Henderson is joined with Inevitable Boss owner, Melvin Singleton, and...
Black History Spotlight Podcast: The Barbershop