Conway leaders take final vote on Collins Jollie ‘conservation subdivision’

This story is courtesy of our news partner My Horry News

Leaders have approved Conway’s first conservation subdivision in the northernmost limits of the city.

Conway City Council passed a development agreement off Collins Jollie Road that could bring more than 1,300 homes through multiple phases over the next 15 years.

The agreement ensures the preservation of conservation areas and wetlands on the roughly 809 acres off Collins Jollie Road for 10 years. It does not determine the density of the development, but it would allow for up to 2,789 homes to be built if the developers utilized all of the incentives available under the conservation subdivision ordinance.

The multiple developers involved have proposed 1,333 homes.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

Copyright 2023 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.