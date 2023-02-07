Come let your hair down at Dry and Bubbly Blow Dry Bar

Submit a Tip
By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dry and Bubbly Blow Dry Bar is the first true blow dry bar in Myrtle Beach.

They specialize in Blow Dry styles, updos, braids, and makeup.

They are perfect for special events, weddings, prom or just to make you feel glamorous.

They have 8 chairs and a makeup area to fit you and all of your gal pals for a Bubbly unforgettable experience at their salon.

Go in and get “blown” away, while sippin’ on some bubbly!

